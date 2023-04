April 18, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mills have produced 311 lakh tonnes of sugar (after diversion for ethanol) between October 1, 2022 and April 15, 2023 during the current sugar season, as against 328.7 lakh tonnes in the same period of the last sugar season. The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association said in its update that in the current season, which began on October 1 last year, 532 sugar mills started production and 132 of them continued to operate. In the last season 305 mills were operating as of April 15, 2022.