Mills demand higher MSP for sugar

25 August 2021 23:46 IST

The Indian Sugar Mills’ Association said on Wednesday that the government should also increase the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar.

Director General of Indian Sugar Mills’ Association Abinash Verma said that following the increase in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane for 2021-2022, the government should also increase the MSP for sugar.

The MSP of sugar had remained static for more than 30 months though FRP for cane was increased by ₹10 a quintal during the 2020-2021 sugar season. “ISMA feels the time is right for the government to decide on increasing the MSP to ₹34.50 to ₹ 35 per kilo,” he said. The current MSP is ₹31 per kg. This will be adequate to cover the increase in cane FRP and cost of producing sugar, he said.

