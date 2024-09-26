Millennials dominate investor share in corporate bonds, says Grip Invest report

Grip Invest, an investment platform in a report said millennials constituted about 63% of all corporate bond investors on its platform, with average investment increasing 1.8 times between 2023 and 2024.

Investors also showed exponential interest in corporate bonds as indicated by quadrupling repeat investments in 2024, it added.

Regulatory enablers like reduction in minimum commitment from ₹10 lakh to ₹10,000 has also enabled this uptick, it further said.

On Grip Invest, within millennials, female participation in corporate bond investing increased by 52% from 2023 to 2024 indicating strong preference. There is a 54% rise in female investors choosing corporate bonds as their first investment from Q1 to Q2 in 2024, the platform said.

“Corporate bonds drove strong appeal across investor personas and socio-economic segments, not restricted to metros alone. While investments in corporate bonds came from over 3,000 pincodes, top 10 cities contributed only 43% of total investments,” it added.

Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder and Group CEO, Grip, in a statement said, “The findings from our latest report, ‘Gripping The Boom: Millennial Momentum In Bond Investing’, reveal a rebalancing of the financial landscape, where corporate bonds are no longer just the domain of large institutions but a viable, attractive option for the everyday investor.”

“Growing accessibility of corporate bonds, widening risk appetite of Millennials, and demand for a digital-first experience with investments have transformed corporate bonds from a niche investment asset into a mainstream choice,” he said.

“As regulatory changes continue to open new doors for those seeking balanced risk and reward, we look forward to leading the charge and supporting our users with democratised access to this investment asset,” he added.