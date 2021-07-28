Microsoft Teams has almost 250 mn monthly active users: Nadella

We’ve encouraging feedback on early builds of Windows 11, he says

Microsoft said Teams now has almost 250 million monthly active users as people use the platform to communicate, collaborate, and co-author content across work, life, and learning.

“Microsoft Teams is the new front end,” said Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. “It’s where people meet, chat, call, collaborate and automate business processes, all within the flow of work. Teams usage has never been higher,’’ he said at the company’s earnings call for the June-ended quarter.

He said the phone category, on Teams, was also growing rapidly. Microsoft has close to 80 million monthly active Teams Phone users, with total calls surpassing 1 billion in a single month in the June-ended quarter.

“We’re just getting started. Just like video meetings, chat, and business processes happen in Teams, calls happen in Teams – creating a huge new opportunity,’’ he added.

As per Mr. Nadella, Teams is also at the centre of orchestrating collaboration across the entire SaaS estate, from HR to marketing to finance. Leading third-party SaaS vendors – including Adobe, Atlassian, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday – have now built apps that deeply integrate with Teams, bringing every business process and function directly into the flow of work.

“We’re bringing Teams to consumers so people can connect and collaborate with family and friends across desktop, mobile, and the web. All this innovation is driving growth. Some 124 organisations now have more than 1,00,000 users of Teams while nearly 3,000 have more than 10,000 users,’’ he elaborated.

Commenting on yet-to-be introduced Windows 11, Mr. Nadella said, Microsoft was re-imagining everything from the Windows platform to the store to help people and organisations be more productive and secure, and to build a more open ecosystem for developers and creators.

“We’ve encouraging early feedback. More people have downloaded our early builds than any other Windows release or update in the history of our insider programme,’’ he added.