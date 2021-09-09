BusinessBengaluru 09 September 2021 21:15 IST
Comments
Microsoft, OYO ally to develop travel, hospitality products, tech
Updated: 09 September 2021 21:15 IST
Travel tech firm OYO has entered into a multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies.
OYO’s tech offerings, using Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities, would be available for patrons who operate small and medium hotel properties and home store fronts globally. These AI-based models would offer personalised insights and pricing predictions to drive higher business efficiencies and revenues for hotels and homestays.
More In Business
Read more...