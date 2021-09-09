Microsoft, OYO ally to develop travel, hospitality products, tech

Bengaluru

09 September 2021 21:15 IST

Travel tech firm OYO has entered into a multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies.

OYO’s tech offerings, using Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities, would be available for patrons who operate small and medium hotel properties and home store fronts globally. These AI-based models would offer personalised insights and pricing predictions to drive higher business efficiencies and revenues for hotels and homestays.

