Microsoft launches its new engineering hub in India

Technology giant Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of its new India Development Center (IDC) facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, which will serve as a premier center of engineering and innovation. The workspace architecture of the centre is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

The new IDC is Microsoft’s third development centre in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “The centre will build on Microsoft’s commitment to tap India’s world-class engineering talent and create solutions for a global impact,” the company said in a statement, adding that the facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams globally to build products and services for driving digital innovation.

The centre will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of Business & Productivity tools, AI, Cloud & Enterprise, Core Services, and the new Gaming division.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India. Digital transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.”