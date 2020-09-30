Microsoft identifies 774,000 learners in India for digital skills adoption

Microsoft on Wednesday said the global initiative it started in collaboration with LinkedIn and GitHub to help 25 million people worldwide gain digital skills in 2020, has identified 10 million learners across 231 countries in three months of its launch.
Across 21 markets in Asia Pacific, there have been close to 15,52,000 learners reached through the initiative while India ranked second globally in its skilling progress, having reached close to 774,000 learners.
Globally, the most popular in-demand learning paths are Software Developer, Customer Service Specialist, and Data Analyst. Similarly, in India, the top learning paths are Software Developer, Data Analyst and Digital Marketing Specialist, as per Microsoft.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath