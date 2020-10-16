Micromax eyes comeback, to invest ₹500 cr.

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Micromax is planning a comeback in the smartphone segment with a ₹500 crore investment. As a first step towards re-entry into the segment where it made waves before Chinese phones took over, Micromax Informatics on Friday unveiled a sub brand ‘in’, under which it will roll out a range of smartphones.

Setting the backdrop for the comeback is the anti-China sentiment, in the wake of recent tension between India and China, as well as the Centre’s emphasis on ‘Make in India’.

Micromax has plants in Bhiwadi and Hyderabad. A release said the firm had a 2-million-phones-a-month capacity and is working on strengthening its retail and distribution network.