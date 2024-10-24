ADVERTISEMENT

Microfinance institutions should refrain from reckless lending: DFS Secretary

Published - October 24, 2024 02:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju | Photo Credit: File Photo

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have played a crucial role in fostering financial inclusion but they should refrain from any reckless lending, Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should all be careful on this. Any reckless or poor underwriting norms regarding lending to Self Help Groups (SHGs) or Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) will only harm the sector,” he said at an event organised by Sa-Dhan here.

Anything that will impact their capacity to repay will actually harm MFIs, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Low financial literacy’

“So, we should be very careful in what we lend, when we lend and how we lend because their financial literacy is limited…their exposure to the outside world is limited. We should not capitalise on that. We should actually try to empower them, provide the needed finance and also ensure hand holding so that they flourish,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Nagaraju said under the SHG-Bank Linkage Programme, there are more than 77 lakh groups with ₹2.6 lakh crore outstanding loans benefitting about 10 crore poor households.

JLGs are also playing an important role with an outstanding loan amount of ₹4.4 lakh crore benefiting about 8 crore poor households, he said.

The government is also implementing the Lakhpati Didi Yojana aimed at women empowerment, he said, adding, the scheme aims at transforming SHG members into women entrepreneurs enabling them to establish and grow their businesses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US