Microblogging app Koo raises $4.1 mn

Koo, a microblogging app, has raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding, the firm said on Thursday.
Apart from 3one4 Capital, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator participated in the round.
“The new funding will be used to ramp up capabilities to solve uniquely Indian engineering challenges and for marketing to increase awareness about the app,” it said.
“Existing microblogging platforms have not been able to grow beyond the English-speaking population,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO.
“Koo enables free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference. Koo will amplify the daily voices of India on an Indian platform.”
