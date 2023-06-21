Michelin India, CleanMax sign pact for green energy supply

June 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Michelin India has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for supply of green energy. This is the first long-term open access PPA of Michelin’s factory at Thervoykandigai that will increase the total contribution of renewable energy to 37% from the current 11% and account for a reduction of 11,712 tons of CO2 emissions annually, the company said in a statement.

As part of its plan to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, Michelin, in 2019, shifted its facility from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable energy.

Later in 2020, the mobility and technology company installed a roof-top plant covering about 45% of the roof area that delivered 11% of the factory’s energy demands and helped to reduce 9,856 tonnes of CO2 emissions until January 2023.

The Chennai factory is a ‘zero liquid discharge’ manufacturing facility. As many as 22,090 additional trees had been planted over 30 hectares that absorbs 145 tonnes of CO2 annually, Michelin said.