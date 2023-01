January 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Central Government through a notification has reappointed Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Dr. Patra, a career central banker, is in charge of monetary policy at the RBI and is a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank.