GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGM Healthcare acquires Vizag based SevenHills Hospital

Published - July 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare has expanded its footprint in Visakhapatnam by participating in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of SevenHills Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

“MGM Healthcare’s strategic acquisition of SevenHills Hospital marks our first foray outside Chennai and is a milestone in our vision of expanding access to quality, affordable and personalised healthcare,” MGM Healthcare Director Prashanth Rajagopalan said in a statement.

Founded in 1988, SevenHills is one of the oldest multi-specialty hospitals in Vizag. It has 300 beds and a team of over 100 doctors and 700 staff. It recorded a revenue of over 100 crore in FY24.

Post acquisition, MGM Healthcare Group now has over 1,000 beds. It is poised to serve patients in Vizag and from the neighbouring States of Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.