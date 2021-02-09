MG Motor working on sub-₹20-lakh EV

NEW DELHI

Relatively newer entrant in the India car market, MG Motor is working on a sub-₹20-lakh electric vehicle (EV) for the local market, in addition to chalking out plans to set up a battery assembly plant in the country, a senior company official said.

“For us, electric vehicles is a focussed platform,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India.

“It is not just about launching one car and continuing with it. We started to work on the ecosystem even prior the launch of the first car in terms of electric infra, products, second life of battery, recycling etc,” he added.

The company, this week, also launched an updated version of its ZS EV with a 44.5 kWh hi-tech battery and a certified range of 419 km. The new ZS EV is priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and comes with vehicle and battery-pack ground clearance of 177 mm and 205 mm, respectively.

Replying to a query, Mr. Gupta said a good range in the car along with support of charging infra is holding customers back. “But here, a large part of the entire activity is myth-busting and creating awareness. Worldwide, 80% of people using EVs charge the car at home and we are providing that. One charge gives about 300-400km range. We are also working on developing an EV with a range of up to 500 km as well.”

He noted that pricing definitely plays an important role in India which is why the company is working on a battery assembling plant in India, which will help bring the prices down and help boost demand further.

“We are also working towards bringing a sub-₹20 lakh EV for Indian car market, This is a journey we are working towards. For India, definitely ₹10 lakh is a very strategic price point and I am sure everyone will be working towards it, but for here not just acquisition cost, but the ownership cost also plays an important role. While acquisition cost may be higher, total ownership cost over the lifespan of the is much more advantageous for an EV,” he said.