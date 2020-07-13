Business

MG Motor unveils six-seater SUV

MG Motors logo at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 13 July 2020 22:26 IST
Updated: 13 July 2020 23:02 IST

MG Motor India on Monday unveiled its six-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hector Plus at a price range of ₹13.49-₹18.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said these were inaugural prices, which would increase by up to ₹50,000 thereafter depending on the trim level post August 13.

Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India said, “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with MG Hector. The launch of MG Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey.

The Hector Plus is a perfect family car for four adults and two children.”

The new SUV, available in both petrol and diesel variants, will be manufactured at Halol near Vadodara in Gujarat.

