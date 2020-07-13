MG Motor unveils six-seater SUV

NEW DELHI

13 July 2020 22:26 IST

MG Motor India on Monday unveiled its six-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) Hector Plus at a price range of ₹13.49-₹18.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said these were inaugural prices, which would increase by up to ₹50,000 thereafter depending on the trim level post August 13.

Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India said, “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with MG Hector. The launch of MG Hector Plus is a new milestone in our journey.

The Hector Plus is a perfect family car for four adults and two children.”

The new SUV, available in both petrol and diesel variants, will be manufactured at Halol near Vadodara in Gujarat.