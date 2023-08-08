ADVERTISEMENT

MG Motor to install 100 EV chargers in Bengaluru

August 08, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Bengaluru

Chinese-owned company will set up MG Comet EV chargers in buildings and apartments owned by Prestige Group in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba unveils the MG4 EV at Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida, on January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

MG Motor India plans to install 1,000 EV SMART chargers across India, under its MG Charge initiative, towards its push for electric mobility.

As part of this initiative, MG Motor India, owned by Chinese company SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, will set up 100 MG Comet EV chargers in buildings and apartments owned by Prestige Group in Bengaluru.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we firmly believe that installing EV chargers is about leading the charge towards sustainability and innovation. We are committed to driving positive change and enriching lives through cleaner and greener transportation options.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US