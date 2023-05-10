MG Motor outlines ₹5,000-crore expansion plan

May 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - New Delhi

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced plans to invest ₹5,000 crore in India, including in setting up a second manufacturing unit in Gujarat and dilute its shareholding to domestic investors as part of an ambitious five-year roadmap to “Indianise” its operations.

The company said it plans to ramp up its direct and indirect employee strength to 20,000 by 2028, from about 3,000 presently, with plans to introduce four-five more vehicles most of which will be electric (EVs).

Unveiling a blueprint to dilute its shareholding over time, the firm said a majority stake would be owned by Indians in two to four years, even as it will undertake capacity expansion to raise its production to 3,00,000 vehicles a year. It currently has one plant in Halol, Gujarat with an annual production capacity of 1.2 lakh vehicles.

To strengthen local manufacturing of EV components, the company also plans to establish a battery assembly unit in Gujarat. And will explore new green technologies like hydrogen fuel-cell through joint ventures or third-party manufacturing pacts.