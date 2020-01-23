MG Motor launches electric SUV at ₹20.88 lakh

MG Motor India on Thursday launched its ‘ZS EV’ electric SUV at a price range of ₹20.88 lakh to ₹23.58 lakh.

However, people who had booked the vehicle before the midnight of January 17 will be able to own the two variants of the vehicle at a discount of about ₹1 lakh at ₹19.88 lakh and ₹22.58 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The company president and MD Rajeev Chaba said that they had received bookings for 2,800 vehicles in 27 days. “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape,” he said. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across five cities — Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The new car will compete with Hyundai’s Kona EV, which was launched last year with a price tag of ₹25.30 lakh, promising a driving range of 452 km/charge. MG Motor on Thursday said the ZS EV would provide a range of 340 km/charge.

MG Motor India said it would set up a EV charging ecosystem with partners, adding that customers would get an option to get AC fast charger installed in their home or office, free of cost. “We have also partnered with Fortum Charge and Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in five cities,” the company said.