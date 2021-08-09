MG Motor launches 7-seater Gloster at ₹37.28 lakh

New Delhi

09 August 2021 16:14 IST

On Monday, MG Motor India launched the new seven-seater version of its SUV Gloster Savvy with a price tag of ₹37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

“We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.

The seven-seater vehicle features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque. It comes with multiple driving modes enabled with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities, besides features like three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, among others.