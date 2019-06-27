MG Motor India unveils Hector at ₹12.18 lakh

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India unveiled Hector SUV at a introductory price of ₹12.18 lakh to ₹16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Internet-enabled car comes with an ownership package — the MG Shield. It provides private owners free-of-charge, five-year comprehensive manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres. It also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance for five years, and no labour charges for the first five scheduled vehicle services among others.The company further offers prepaid maintenance plans starting from ₹8,000 for the first three years, said a company statement.