MG Motor India unveils all-new ZS EV from ₹21.99 lakh

MG Motor India on Monday unveiled the all-new ZS EV with a certified range of 461 km in a single charge of a 50.3 kWh battery. The new model will be available in two variants — Excite & Exclusive — priced at ₹21,99,800 and ₹25,88,000, respectively. “The demand for the ZS EV has been encouraging since its launch, and the all-new ZS EV will further strengthen the brand connect with our EV customers,” said Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India.

He added that the ZS EV had been a global success in key markets, including the U.K., Europe and Australia, and with this model, the company was confident of changing mindsets and accelerating EV adoption in India.

The new ZS EV features a 7-inch embedded LCD screen, a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 5 USB ports, including 2 Type C charging ports, climate control through auto AC, and PM 2.5 Filter.

It also comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill descent control, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC), in addition to Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

“The all-new ZS EV will now come with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that meets the best global safety standards (IP69K & ASIL-D). It is equipped with a new powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds,” the company said.