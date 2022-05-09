MG Motor India crosses 1-lakh cumulative sales mark

MG Motor India on Monday said it had crossed the 1-lakh cumulative sales milestone in the country since the unveiling of its first vehicle almost three years ago. The company had unveiled the Hector SUV in June 2019 and currently has products such as ZS EV, Gloster and Astor in its portfolio.

The company added that it had successfully integrated 37% of women employees into its workforce, including the factory, and aimed to take this up to 50% by December 2023.

Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. We are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives.”