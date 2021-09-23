MG Astor will be introduced by Diwali, says official

MG Motor is hopeful of launching its new mid-size sport utility vehicle Astor by Diwali, said a top official.

“MG Astor was unveiled recently. We will be announcing the price soon. The launch will hopefully happen by Diwali,” said Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, after inaugurating a new sales facility in Chennai. As part of the inauguration, MG Motor also displayed its upcoming SUV Astor.

“With the inauguration of this new facility, MG Motor has 16 touch points in Chennai and 282 across the country. Plans are on to add nine more touch points in Chennai and 18 across India by end-December,” he said.

MG Astor, the new offering will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV700. It comes with a personal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and level 2 autonomous driving technology.

Asserting that the market for electric cars are increasing and encouraging, he said that MG Motors has been receiving around 700 bookings for its MG ZS EV, while they were able to deliver only 300 to 400 units per month.

Asked about the expansion of their production facility from 80,000 cars per annum to 1 lakh cars, he said that the expansion was the topmost priority for the car maker.