Mexico’s drug regulator levies penalty on Dr. Reddy’s 

Published - September 26, 2024 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drug regulatory body of Mexico COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) has imposed Mexican Peso 651,420 (around ₹28 lakh) penalty on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for deviation from prescribed guidelines for filing intimation of import of a reference standard for an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

“The intimation was filed by the company upon arrival of the reference standard in Mexico as opposed to three days in advance as required,” Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing on Thursday.

