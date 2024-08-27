GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Metro Group announces 4 luxury housing, commercial realty projects 

Published - August 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate company Metro Group has announced its entry into the Thane real estate market with four projects. With investment to the tune of ₹250 crore, these projects are targeted at premium luxury home and commercial property buyers.

The upcoming four projects, located in Thane’s micro-markets such as Pokhran Road, Wagle Industrial Estate and Majiwada will have a total development of over 2 million square feet, with a revenue potential of over ₹1,000 crore in three years.  “We see a huge potential in the luxury segment in Thane. Soon, we see Thane emerging as India’s first city, where everything will be accessible in 15 minutes,” Mahesh Gala, Managing Director, Metro Group, said in a statement.

“Our vision is not just to offer homes but to create a lifestyle ecosystem in Thane that will align with the city’s future development and aspirational conceptualised living for the business and professional class,” he said. 

“We are adapting to the future change by giving impetus to sustainability, eco-friendly living and community wellbeing by offering a service industry model for our home buyers,” he added.  

The company plans to complete these projects before 2027, with 70% of the space dedicated to uber 3 & 4 BHK luxury homes in the ticket sizes of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore. The remaining 30% of the development will be commercial, semi-luxury and high-end retail spaces. 

Shoeb Khan, Director, Vanguard Ventures, a partner of Metro Group in Thane, said, “Thane has witnessed a surge in interest in luxury homes, especially in the uber-luxury housing segment in the above ₹2 crore segments. This indicates an elevated demand for such residential spaces.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.