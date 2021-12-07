Metro Brands to open IPO in price band of ₹485-500

MUMBAI

Metro Brands Ltd. has announced opening its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday (December 10) in the price band of ₹485 to ₹500 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 shares thereafter.

The offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹295 crore by the company and an offer for sale of up to 21,450,100 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

