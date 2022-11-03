Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits

Mr. Mohan is reported to join rival social networking platform Snap Inc. but it is yet to be confirmed

Meta, formerly Facebook, on Thursday announced that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity.

Mr. Mohan took over the position of Vice President and Managing Director at Meta India in early 2019. Earlier, he was the CEO of video-streaming platform Hotstar. Prior to Mr Mohan, the position was lying vacant for almost a year since the exit of Umang Bedi.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company. Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta, said in a statement.

While Mr. Mohan is reported to join rival social networking platform Snap Inc., it is yet to be confirmed.

Ms. Mendelsohn added, “We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future”.

Under Mr. Mohan, Meta weathered several controversies, including allegations that the social media network was biased in favour of the ruling Modi-led government, and even violated its own hate speech policy in India. The controversy had also led to the company’s then India policy head Ankhi Das quitting the firm.