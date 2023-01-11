Meta, FADA combine to set digital presence for auto dealers

Meta has entered into a strategic partnership with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) to digitally enable auto dealers across the country to reach consumers.
Meta platforms would enable auto dealers to build a social presence through key products such as Stories, Reels, Business messaging, Facebook and WhatsApp Groups and AR experiences. The company unveiled ‘Move with Meta’, a skilling and enablement programme in partnership with FADA to upskill more than 3,000 auto dealers across the country, the company said in a statement.
People were increasingly relying on digital touchpoints to decide on their automobile purchases, and therefore auto dealers have felt an urgent need to become discoverable to customers online, it added.
