Meta, FADA combine to set digital presence for auto dealers

January 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Meta has entered into a strategic partnership with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) to digitally enable auto dealers across the country to reach consumers.

Meta platforms would enable auto dealers to build a social presence through key products such as Stories, Reels, Business messaging, Facebook and WhatsApp Groups and AR experiences. The company unveiled ‘Move with Meta’, a skilling and enablement programme in partnership with FADA to upskill more than 3,000 auto dealers across the country, the company said in a statement.

People were increasingly relying on digital touchpoints to decide on their automobile purchases, and therefore auto dealers have felt an urgent need to become discoverable to customers online, it added.