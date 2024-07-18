GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

“Merger has strengthened HDFC Bank’s position”

Published - July 18, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The merger of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank has further strengthened the bank’s position as a leading financial conglomerate of India and the bank is now the custodian of the “venerated HDFC brand that was created and nurtured by the late H. T. Parekh, Deepak Parekh and capable and eminent members of his team,” said Atanu Chakraborty, Part-time Chairman and Independent Director HDFC Bank Limited in the latest annual report. 

“The Indian economy as well as your bank have demonstrated resilience in a world characterised by headwinds and uncertainties,” he stated.

“The sound policies and timely interventions of RBI have ensured that we were well prepared for the monetary tightening that happened in the developed world after the inflationary pressures manifested themselves across the globe,” he added. 

The bank has responded to the evolving liquidity scenario and calibrated its response over the past year,” he further said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.