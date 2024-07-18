“Merger has strengthened HDFC Bank’s position”

The merger of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank has further strengthened the bank’s position as a leading financial conglomerate of India and the bank is now the custodian of the “venerated HDFC brand that was created and nurtured by the late H. T. Parekh, Deepak Parekh and capable and eminent members of his team,” said Atanu Chakraborty, Part-time Chairman and Independent Director HDFC Bank Limited in the latest annual report.

“The Indian economy as well as your bank have demonstrated resilience in a world characterised by headwinds and uncertainties,” he stated.

“The sound policies and timely interventions of RBI have ensured that we were well prepared for the monetary tightening that happened in the developed world after the inflationary pressures manifested themselves across the globe,” he added.

The bank has responded to the evolving liquidity scenario and calibrated its response over the past year,” he further said.