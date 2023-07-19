ADVERTISEMENT

Merger couldn’t have been better timed: HDFC Bank CEO

July 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

“Only 2% of our customers source home loans through the bank, while 5% do it from other institutions. This itself is a huge opportunity,” says Sashidhar Jagdishan. | Photo Credit: cueapi

The merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) with HDFC Bank Ltd. could not have been better timed and was an opportunity the bank truly believed in, said Sashidhar Jagdishan MD & CEO, HDFC Bank Ltd. in a message published in the annual report. 

He said buying a home was a family decision and an emotional one. This emotion was transferred to the home loan service provider and helped build lifelong bonds with the customer and his family. 

“Also, only 2% of our customers source home loans through the bank, while 5% do it from other institutions. This itself is a huge opportunity. It is this bond with the customer that the bank would like to build on.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said HDFC Bank with its stronger digital platforms, digital journeys and physical branch network would have the ability to offer the home loan customer a complete bouquet of the bank’s and subsidiaries’ products and services. “Going forward, this is clearly going to be a game changer,” he said.

He said , home buying across the country would only accelerate, tracking the growth of India and It would emerge as a key driver of India’s GDP over the next decade, especially affordable housing.

“Investments in infrastructure are vital for India’s growth. A bigger balance sheet post- merger will enable HDFC Bank to take a larger exposure in infrastructure projects. This means we can participate more meaningfully in India’s growth story and contribute to nation building,” he added. 

He said while this merger gave the bank a strong runway for future growth, it would also help more Indians to buy a home and secure jobs. “And yes, help the economy grow further,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US