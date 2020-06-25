Merchants can avail loans via Google app

25 June 2020 22:01 IST

Google India on Thursday said it was working with financial institutions to offer loans to merchants from within its digital payment app — Google Pay for Business — and that the feature would be rolled out soon.

“With over three million merchants now using Google Pay for Business app to accept and make payments digitally, Google Pay is also working with partner financial institutions to surface their loan offerings for merchants, which can be availed right within Google Pay for Business app, something that is especially pertinent in these uncertain times,” it said.

It also unveiled ‘Grow with Google Small Business Hub’ to make it easier for small businesses to discover all the Google resources. The company said this hub will serve as a single destination for all small businesses to get access to all the products and tools they need to go digital, maintain business continuity and get access to resources like quick help videos, support pages to learn digital skills. This will soon be made available in Hindi as well, it added.

Shalini Girish, Director, India, Google Customer Solutions said, “....the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns have accelerated the need for many more businesses, especially small businesses to adopt technology and get online to minimise the disruption and recover...We recognize that recovery will come in different stages for different businesses and navigating the digital world can be a daunting experience for many.”