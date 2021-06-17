Mercedes unveils S-Class car at ₹2.17 cr.

MUMBAI

17 June 2021

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the seventh generation S-Class in India with prices starting at ₹2.17 crore for S400d 4MATIC and ₹2.19 crore for S450 4MATIC, ex-showroom India.

“The S-Class has been one of the much anticipated luxury cars in this market with unparalleled customer trust and loyalty,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“With each new generation, this flagship sets a new benchmark for the automotive industry.”

Cumulatively, more than 8,000 S-Class cars have been sold in India. The German luxury carmaker said the new S Class has evoked encouraging response from customers. Out of the 150 cars allotted for India, 50% have been booked and sold even before the product was unveiled. “We are confident of selling the rest shortly,” Mr. Schwenk added.

“We will keep re-imagining excellence and keep pushing the boundaries in the luxury car segment by driving in desirable products in our diverse product line-up. Witnessing a strong demand for our new and existing products, we expect to maintain a steady pace with our overall market strategy and are optimistic for an uptick in demand and gradual recovery in coming months,” he said.

To create demand, the company had announced plans to introduce 15 new products in 2021 and out of that 8 have already been introduced so far.

“We are seeing demand for all our products. In the first six months we have seen 50% sales growth over the same period last year. We will keep introducing news products to revive the market. We believe that the pandemic situation is easing and it is time to get back to business,” he added.