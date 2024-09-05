Mercedes unveils Maybach EQS 680 SUV at ₹2.25 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday introduced the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, the first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach in India, starting ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

“Mercedes-Maybach is synonymous with unmatched opulence, extraordinary craftsmanship and very high customer expectations. With Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, we redefine automotive excellence in the age of electromobility,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV manifests our ambition to lead in digital and electric, with a sharp focus on bolstering our top-end luxury offering. This very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with luxurious individual details, associated with Mercedes-Maybach,” he said.

“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will add to the allure of Maybach for connoisseurs and trendsetters for whom luxury equates to sustainability,” he added. “With Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV we continue to hone our BEV portfolio further in India, offering a diverse choice for our discerning customers. We strongly believe there can be no luxury without sustainability and Mercedes-Benz will continue to create the BEV ecosystem for transitioning to electromobility of future,” he further said.