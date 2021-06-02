Mercedes rejigs business model in retail

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it has unveiled a business model ‘Retail of the Future’, making a fundamental transition in its retail business by shifting to the ‘direct-to-customer’ model.

In the new business model, Mercedes-Benz India will own the entire stock of cars, sell them through dealers, and invoice new cars to the customers directly. The company said it would also process the orders and fulfill them, offering one transparent price and purchasing experience to customers. Rather than blocking money in inventory and facing cash flow issues, dealers will act as the firm’s service providers.