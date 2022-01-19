Mercedes-Benz’s Piyush Arora to be new MD of Škoda Auto VW India

Mr. Arora has been working in the automotive industry for more than 30 years.

Piyush Arora, tillrecently, the executive director and head of operations of Mercedes-Benz India has been appointed asthe new managing director of ŠKoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL)from March 1, 2022.

He succeeds Gurpratap Boparai. In this role, Mr. Arora will be responsible for expanding the Volkswagen Group’s business in India, including the recent INDIA 2.0 project of the brands Volkswagen andŠKoda.

SAVWIPL oversees the India operations of five Volkswagen Group brands — Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

CEO of Škoda Auto, Thomas Schäfer said, “I am delighted that we have found a highly experienced professional to lead the India business. His task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India. I am convinced that he will succeed in this endeavour and wish him every success.”Mr. Arora has been working in the automotive industry for more than 30 years. Hebegan his career at Tata Motors and later joined Mercedes-Benz India, where he held several senior positions including the Supervisory Board positions at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia and Mercedes-Benz Vietnam.