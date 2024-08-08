Mercedes-Benz unveils two top-end vehicles

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two Top-End Vehicles (TEVs), the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé in India both priced at about ₹1.10 crore (all India ex-showroom).

“Our Top-End Vehicles (TEV) continue to drive strong customer loyalty and these two vehicles will further enhance the desirability of the TEV segment. For the first time we are debuting the AMG GLC 43 SUV Coupé with the exclusivity of ‘One man, One Engine’ in India, making cutting edge motorsports technology accessible to customers,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

“The CLE 300 on the other hand combines timeless elegance of a cabriolet, with sporty dynamics; continuing Mercedes-Benz’s rich tradition of making open air dream cars,” he added.