Mercedes-Benz unveils SUV coupe at ₹1.2 crore

23 September 2020 23:08 IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz introduced the all-new performance SUV AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe at an all India ex-showroom price of ₹1.2 crore. Introduced for the first time in India, its offers more power and performance and replaces the AMG 43 Coupé in India. “The vehicle combines sporty elegance and powerful performance with good off-road capabilities, innovative and intuitive technologies and intelligent driving assistance systems,” the firmc said.

Unveiling the Couple at the company’s exclusive AMG Performance Centre in Mumbai, Santosh Iyer, VP, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said,

“The introduction of the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our AMG portfolio by introducing the much awaited ‘AMG 53 series’ in India.”

Advertising

Advertising

“The AMG portfolio is one of the fastest growing segments for us and the addition of the ’53 series’ will further popularize the segment. The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé offers more power and enhanced driving experience for the customers and it is the successor of the outgoing AMG GLE 43 in India,” he added.

He said this performance SUV Coupé will also diversify the company’s successful GLE portfolio by catering to those AMG customers aspiring for a practical and stylish performance SUV Coupé from the all-new GLE range.

The AMG GLE 53 Coupé will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India from Wednesday.