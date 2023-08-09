HamberMenu
Mercedes-Benz unveils second gen GLC luxury SUV at ₹73.5 lakh

August 09, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday introduced the second generation mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC, at a price starting ₹73.5 lakh (All India ex-showroom). The vehicle will be offered with two powertrains namely GLC 300 4MATIC (Petrol) and Diesel GLC 220d 4MATIC (Diesel). The New GLC has garnered more than 1,500 bookings since bookings opened, the company said.   The GLC is Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling luxury SUV, with more than 13,000 units sold since its debut.

“The New GLC is the most advanced GLC ever with significant product enhancements which are now standard, making it a highly desirable product. The launch of the GLC in Mercedes-Benz’s boutique luxury MAR 20X showroom in the corporate hub of Gurugram, underlines a transition in our retail strategy, offering private consulting and immersive experience-driven consultation,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said in a statement. “A modern luxury boutique ambience, having world-class infrastructure, latest digital tools for consultation, and a highly trained workforce, promises to create an unparalleled customer experience,” he added.

