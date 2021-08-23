Mercedes-Benz unveils new AMG Coupe for ₹2.07 cr.

Mumbai

23 August 2021 22:52 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the all-new AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé at prices starting ₹2.07 crore ex-showroom all India. This sports utility coupé is the 12th AMG model available in India.

“AMG portfolio remains the fastest growing segment for us and the introduction of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director & CEO. “This vehicle sets high standard for design, exclusivity of appointments, driving dynamics and agility.” He said the coupe is a capable off-roader as well.

