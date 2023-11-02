HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes-Benz unveils luxury SUV, performance sedan

November 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday introduced two new products – the new GLE luxury SUV and the AMG C 43 4MATIC performance sedan – to broad base its product offerings. While the GLE 300D 4MATIC is priced at ₹96,40,000, GLE 450 4MATIC would cost ₹1,10,00,000, while GLE 450D 4MATIC is priced at ₹1,15,00,000.

The AMG C 43 prices start from ₹98,00,000 (All-India ex-showroom).

“While the GLE further strengthens Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio, the new AMG C 43 4MATIC sets new standards for driving performance and exclusivity, as it directly derives its technology from Formula 1 and now features the ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy,” the company said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.