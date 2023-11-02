Mercedes-Benz unveils luxury SUV, performance sedan

November 02, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday introduced two new products – the new GLE luxury SUV and the AMG C 43 4MATIC performance sedan – to broad base its product offerings. While the GLE 300D 4MATIC is priced at ₹96,40,000, GLE 450 4MATIC would cost ₹1,10,00,000, while GLE 450D 4MATIC is priced at ₹1,15,00,000.

The AMG C 43 prices start from ₹98,00,000 (All-India ex-showroom).

“While the GLE further strengthens Mercedes-Benz’s SUV portfolio, the new AMG C 43 4MATIC sets new standards for driving performance and exclusivity, as it directly derives its technology from Formula 1 and now features the ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy,” the company said.