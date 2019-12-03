Business

Mercedes Benz unveils GLC 200 SUV at ₹52.75 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the latest generation of its ‘GLC’ sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India, starting with a price tag of ₹52.75 lakh. “The new GLC 200 is the most tech-savvy, ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system — MBUX — for the first time. We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers,” Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

He added the GLC was one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut.

