Mercedes Benz unveils GLC 200 SUV at ₹52.75 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the latest generation of its ‘GLC’ sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India, starting with a price tag of ₹52.75 lakh. “The new GLC 200 is the most tech-savvy, ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system — MBUX — for the first time. We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers,” Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
He added the GLC was one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.