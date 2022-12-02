Mercedes-Benz unveils GLB, EQB luxury seven-seater SUVs

December 02, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two luxury SUVs — the GLB and EQB — to broad base its product offerings.

The introductory pricing for the GLB 200 is ₹63.8 lakh, GLB 220d ₹66.8 lakh, GLB 220d 4MATIC ₹69.8 lakh and the EQB 300 4MATIC ₹74.5 lakh (all India ex-showroom).

The EQB will come with a complimentary AC Wallbox charger. It is the third all-electric vehicle introduced this year.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets.” “They can seat up to seven passengers and offer a choice of space configurations while also being able to navigate rough terrain effortlessly,” he said.

“For the first time, we are offering three powertrains – a petrol, diesel, and an electric – for our customers. The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio,” he added.