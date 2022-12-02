  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

Mercedes-Benz unveils GLB, EQB luxury seven-seater SUVs

December 02, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MD & CEO Martin Schwenk and MD & CEO designate Santosh Iyer unveiling the GLB.

MD & CEO Martin Schwenk and MD & CEO designate Santosh Iyer unveiling the GLB. | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two luxury SUVs — the GLB and EQB — to broad base its product offerings. 

The introductory pricing for the GLB 200 is ₹63.8 lakh, GLB 220d ₹66.8 lakh, GLB 220d 4MATIC ₹69.8 lakh and the EQB 300 4MATIC ₹74.5 lakh (all India ex-showroom).

The EQB will come with a complimentary AC Wallbox charger. It is the third all-electric vehicle introduced this year. 

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets.” “They can seat up to seven passengers and offer a choice of space configurations while also being able to navigate rough terrain effortlessly,” he said.

“For the first time, we are offering three powertrains – a petrol, diesel, and an electric – for our customers. The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.