Mercedes Benz unveils AMG SL 55 Roadster at ₹2.35 cr.

June 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The launch of the AMG SL 55 firmly reiterates the increasing customer affinity for desirable luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz and underlines the success of our top end vehicle strategy, the carmaker said.

Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out AMG SL 55 4matic+ roadster version with prices starting at ₹­­­2.35 crore (all India ex-showroom).

The vehicle features a V8 petrol engine with twin turbochargers, produces 700 Nm torque and generates 350 kW with a top speed of 295 km/h. The luxurious roadster features the return of the classic soft top, the luxury carmaker said in a statement.

For the first time, the vehicle has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, Germany offering a roadster that blends performance, luxury and extravagant design in a perfect harmony.

The launch of the AMG SL 55 firmly reiterates the increasing customer affinity for desirable luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz and underlines the success of our top end vehicle strategy, it said.

