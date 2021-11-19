Mercedes-Benz unveils AMG hatchback

MUMBAI

19 November 2021 20:35 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the introduction of Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, a hatchback, priced at ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+. Its introduction underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India.”

