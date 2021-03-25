Mercedes-Benz unveils A Class limousine at ₹39.9 lakh

Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz

MUMBAI

25 March 2021 22:30 IST

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the A-Class limousine in the Indian market to attract young customers and build volume in the luxury- car market.

The A-Class limousine is the longest and tallest in its segment and priced at (ex-showroom) ₹39.9 lakh for A-Class 200 (petrol), ₹40.9 lakh for A-Class 200d (diesel) and ₹56.24 lakh for AMG A 35 4MATIC.

This is the first-ever ‘AMG 35 series’ roll out for the Indian market and the second AMG model that the company has locally manufactured. The company has plans to introduce seven new AMGs this year to widen the offerings.

The company said it will increase the price of the A Class car by ₹1 lakh from July1.

Martin Schwenk, MD CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The A-Class Limousine promises the new generation Indian customers a car that is ‘just like them.’ With the A-Class Limo, we are offering today’s young and successful luxury car customer a very stylish and sporty car that is very comfortable, highly tech-laden, extremely practical in addition to a hassle free ownership experience.”

“We are confident the A-Class Limo will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers,” Mr. Schwenk said while declining to quantify the targeted volume.

With this introduction the company has offered 8 years/unlimited kilometer extended warranty on engine and transmission to bring down the cost of ownership. The standard warranty for the entire vehicle will be up to 3 years/unlimited kms, the company said.