Mercedes-Benz to unveil 15 new products for 2021

MUMBAI

13 January 2021 22:10 IST

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced that it would introduce 15 new and upgraded models in 2021 as against 10 new products in 2020 to cater to growing needs of its customer base as well as to maintain its lead in the domestic luxury car segment.

Starting from the April-June quarter, the company will roll out the new products. The 2021 line-up includes the all New A-Class Limousine, New GLA, AMG GT Black Series.

The company said like others it was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, could sell only 7,893 cars in an unprecedented calendar year of 2020 as compared to 13,786 units sold in 2019.

Despite this Mercedes-Benz continued its leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment for the sixth year in a row, the company said.

Sales which were nearly stagnant in the April to June quarter due to the lockdown, started growing from the next quarters and in the October to December quarter its sales grew by 40% over the preceding quarter, continuing the strong sales recovery trend. 14% of sales penetration in 2020 was through online bookings, the company said.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers.”

“We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. We will back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business,” he said.

“2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners.” Mr. Schwenk added.