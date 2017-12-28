Mercedes-Benz to showcase three vehicles at Auto Expo

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India will showcase three new products at the forthcoming ‘Auto Expo 2018’ in Delhi, according to a statement from the company. The products include the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 sedan which will be unveiled at the event and the all-new E-Class All-Terrain which will have its India debut later in 2018.
Concept EQ
The company will also display the ‘Concept EQ,’ which comes with a battery-electric drive system.
The name EQ stands for “Electric Intelligence,” Mercedes-Benz India said.
Roland Folger, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “The Mercedes-Maybach S 650, the E-Class All-Terrain and the Concept EQ represent the attributes of luxury, versatility and future mobility effortlessly. The Mercedes-Benz S 650 will debut at the motor show and will kick-off our product offensive towards sustained leadership in the Indian market for 2018.”
