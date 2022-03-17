Mercedes-Benz to raise prices by up to 3% from April

Price correction to offset continuous rise in input and operational costs: Schwenk

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced an increase of up to 3% across its entire model range effective from April 1, to offset some impact of increasing input and logistics costs and maintain a sustainable business operation for the company.

“At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The new price range of vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers, he added.

“The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company,” the company said in an official statement, adding that the rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business.

The price increase ranges from about ₹50,000 for an A-Class Limousine to about ₹5 lakh for a top-end AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe.